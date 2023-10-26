Faisalabad Police nab four dacoits, recover weapons, motorcycles

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that SHO Sadr Jaranwala police station Muhammad Riaz Athowal on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No 71-GB and nabbed two outlaws of Imran gang alongwith 3 stolen motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash of Rs200,000, mobile phones and other items.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tahir Shabbir also arrested two criminals of another gang including Iqbal and Baqir and recovered one motorcycle, 2 illegal pistols, cash and mobile phones from their possession. These accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. They were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.

DOUBLE-MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER 10 YEARS

Balochni Police have succeeded in arresting an accused of double-murder after 10 years of the incident.

Police spokesperson Shehzad Javed said here on Wednesday that one Allah Ditta son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Chak 150/R-B was allegedly involved in killing of his two rivals in 2013.

The police had registered a case vide FIR No 394/13 under sections 109, 148, 149 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and tried to arrest him but he disappeared due to which he was declared as proclaimed offender.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious notice and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Division Bilal Sulehri to ensure arrest of the proclaimed offender.

Hence a special team was constituted which investigated the case on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the double-murder accused after 10 years of the incident.

The CPO appreciated the police team and said that efforts would be expedited for immediate arrest of the criminals in Faisalabad, the spokesperson added.

LAND DISPUTE CLAIMS WOMAN LIFE

A woman was killed and a man injured over a land dispute in the limits of Madina town police station on Wednesday.

Police said a dispute developed between two groups over a land issue in Chak No 208-RB. Consequently, Nusrat was shot dead by a rival group while Aziz was injured.

The body was shifted to a mortuary while the injured was shifted to a hospital.