Fake passports: Ministry forms body to probe

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday constituted a nine-member joint task force to probe the matter involving alleged illegal issuance of over 12,000 Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals. The ministry has issued a notification saying that Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be the convener of the task force, which will submit a report to it within 15 days. Earlier this month, the interior ministry had taken notice of the issuance of 12,096 fake passports received from the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh. Saudi authorities had retrieved these passports from Afghan nationals and handed the same to Pakistan’s mission abroad. The other members of the task force include grade 20 officers from Military Intelligence (MI), Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports. The other members will also be grade 20 officers of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and law department of Ministry of Interior. Earlier, the ministry had formed a four-member inquiry committee headed by director general passports for the purpose. The committee would stop functioning after the formation of the task force. The joint task force will also fix responsibility and recommend punitive actions, besides proposing a mechanism with a futuristic outlook to safeguard integrity of the national database for subsequent implementation through all stakeholders.