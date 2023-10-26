Federal government removes Tariq Rasheed as DG FGEHA 

ISLAMABAD-A wish to remain posted on the lucrative seat of the Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority backfired on Wednesday when the federal government removed its incumbent Tariq Rasheed from his position.

Mr. Rasheed was removed by the government as DG FGEHA but he went to the court and got a restraining order against his transfer orders. He argued before the court that for the removal of DG FGEHA, a resolution is mandatory to be passed by the executive board of the authority but in his case it was not solicited from said higher policy making forum. According to sources, the Executive Board in its recent meeting approved the resolution to remove Tariq Rasheed from the post as it was a legal requirement and the ministry sent a case to the federal cabinet for his removal. The federal cabinet has approved his removal from the post through circulation on the summary of Ministry of Housing and Works and subsequently a grade 20 office of the Pakistan Administrative Service Captain (Retired) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal is posted as new DG. Senior officers of the authority are however uncertain about the developments as current DG Tariq Rasheed has an injunction from the Islamabad High Court till December 4 and it is unclear that he will obey the government’s fresh orders are will further try his luck in court of law. Tariq Rasheed is a grade 21 officer and he belongs to the secretariat group which rarely got chances of appointment on such high profile positions. He was first given the additional charge of the Director General FGEHA by former Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema in 2021 as he was already serving as Managing Director Pakistan Housing Authority—another autonomous body working under the Ministry of Housing and Works. However, later he was made permanent director general by the same government. Later, in successive multiparty government, he cultivated his connections with the top leadership of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl and the former minister Moulana Abdul Washy was also not very much comfortable with him and he was surrendered by him as well but just to pull back after few days on the intervention party’s high command.

Tariq Rasheed’s tenure as DG FGEHA was also not highly ranked by the concerned circles as several scandals surfaced during his tenure while most of the development schemes remained halted.

Sources told that the Federal Investigation Agency is preparing to launch a comprehensive probe regarding his actions being DG FGEHA.