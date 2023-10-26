FIFA Safeguarding Summit celebrates inaugural graduates of FIFA Guardians Safeguarding Diploma

FIFA hosted its first-ever Safeguarding Summit at the Home of FIFA in Zurich on October 25-26, 2023, marking the graduation of more than 100 FIFA Learners from 70 Member Associations who have successfully completed the two-year FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma.

The Summit, a momentous occasion in the world of sports, united leaders, survivors, academics, officials, and former professional players to exchange experiences, knowledge, and best practices.

FIFA's commitment to raising safeguarding standards in football was emphasized by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his opening video message to a full auditorium. The Safeguarding Summit, organized under the FIFA Guardians program, aimed to bring together experts from a wide spectrum of organizations, sports federations, public authorities, and the six Confederations.

The Summit had two primary objectives. Firstly, it served as a graduation ceremony for FIFA Learners, representing 70 Member Associations, six regional associations, and two confederations. These graduates now serve as safeguarding focal points within their respective organizations. Notably, FIFA Council Member and President of New Zealand Football, Johanna Wood, was among the graduates, emphasizing the importance of building networks and supporting their respective football communities.

Johanna Wood expressed, "I think the key take-away for the graduates today is that they are a community that can support each other in their journeys of safeguarding within our football community." She emphasized the need for setting an example and being role models in the realm of safeguarding.

The second objective was to facilitate the sharing of safeguarding best practices and lessons learned. Safeguarding officers from FIFA member associations, global experts, and representatives of various stakeholders in the world of safe sport, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Council of Europe, FIFPPRO, and Centre for Sport and Human Rights (CSHR), participated in panel discussions and presentations. Former international footballers and FIFA Head of Refereeing (Women), Kari Seitz, were also present.

Marie-Laure Lemineur, FIFA Head of Safeguarding & Child Protection, provided updates on FIFA's work in the safeguarding sphere and stressed the importance of systemic change, stating, "Safeguarding is a marathon, it's not a sprint." She reiterated FIFA's commitment to protect everyone involved in football, from volunteers at World Cups to female referees, emphasizing that safeguarding extends to all roles in the game.

The FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma, developed in collaboration with The Open University (OU) and global safeguarding experts, is an open learning experience launched in January 2021. The program, consisting of five online courses, is primarily aimed at safeguarding officers at FIFA's 211 member associations, providing dedicated webinars, moderated forums, interactive workshops, and assessments to guide learners through practical steps and examples of safeguarding best practices in sport.