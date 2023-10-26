FM Jilani, Kyrgyz president discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Kyrgystan have expressed a mutual desire to build stronger economic, political, and educational relations.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani called on President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek today.

The Kyrgyz President said Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

He emphasized great opportunities for increasing the volume of mutual trade between the countries.

The foreign minister also had meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart wherein two sides agreed on a mechanism to enhance the bilateral political, economic, and connectivity relationship.

Meanwhile, The Foreign Minister also met the SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and discussed areas of critical and practical cooperation, including connectivity, poverty alleviation, energy and others.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Shanghai Spirit for Regional Development and a shared future.

The SCO Secretary General assured full support during Pakistan’s chair of the Council of Heads of Government.