Former PTI Sindh MPA joins PPP

KARACHI-PPP appears to have given another unpleasant surprise to the newly-formed alliance as former PTI MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro on Wednesday officially announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

PTI had expelled Aslam Abro over violation of party discipline in 2021. The Sindh MPA had cast his vote against the party’s candidates for Senate seats from Sindh in the recent election. Aslam Abro inclusion into PPP comes days after former Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Ali Gohar Khan Mehr joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Ali Nawaz Khan Mehr, Raja Khan Mehr and Ali Anwar Khan Mehr, also met Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House after joining PPP. PPP Chairman welcomed Ali Gohar Khan Mehr, Raja Khan Mehr and Ali Anwar Khan Mehr on joining the PPP.

PPP leaders Nasir Shah and Mohammad Bakhsh Mehr were also present. Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mehr said he had joined the Pakistan People’s Party after meeting former President Asif Ali Zardari.