Four matches decided in Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink

LAHORE - Four action-packed matches were decided on the third day of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match of the day, ZS Polo outper­formed NoorpurBan­dobast team by 11½-4. For ZS Polo, which had a handicap advantage of one and a half goal, Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas and Zuraiz Shahzad slammed in three goals each while Bilal Hayat Noon and Phil­lipa Henry added a brace each. For NoorpurBando­bast team, Charlotte Amy thrashed in three goals, while Taimur Hayat Noon contributed one.

The second match of the day was an exhilarat­ing contest, with Lahore Smart City narrowly de­feating Master Paints by 6-5½. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Agha Musa Ali Khan from Lahore Smart City scored hat-tricks each, while Raja Temur Nadeem (three goals) and Sufi Haroon (one goal) were stand­out performers for Mas­ter Paints, which held a handicap advantage of one and a half goal.

In the third match, DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel outpaced Black Horse Paints 7-5½. Omar As­jad Malhi was star of the match, scoring all seven goals for his team. Black Horse Paints, with a handicap advantage of one and a half goal, saw contributions from Sofia Dean Ali Khan, Ch Hassan Mansoor, Ahsan Javed Sher, and Abu Ba­kar Siddique, with each player scoring one goal.

The day concluded with the fourth match, in which Pebble Breaker overcame Newage Cables by 7-5. Bilal Haye shone for Pebble Breaker, net­ting four goals, while Ahmed Ali Tawana hit the remaining three. For Newage Cables, Shah Shamyl Alam converted three goals, and Alman Jalil Azam struck the re­maining two.