Germany to accelerate deportation of rejected asylum seekers

BERLIN-The German government introduced a draft law on Wednesday to accelerate the deportation of irregular migrants whose asylum applications were declined by the authorities.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the proposed legislation will ensure that people without the right to stay in Germany will leave the country quickly.

“We envisage a package of restrictive measures to ensure more and faster deportations. This is necessary so that we can continue to live up to our humanitarian responsibility for the people that we have to protect from war and terror,” she said. The Social Democrat politician argued that they must significantly limit irregular migration and return economically motivated illegal migrants to their home country, so that the resources can be used for asylum seekers who really need protection in Germany. “Our new regulations will improve the possibilities for deportations in a large number of cases.