Saturday, October 28, 2023
Gold rate declines

October 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs750 and was sold at Rs208,450 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs209,200 the previ­ous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs643 to Rs178,712 from Rs179,355 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs163,820 from Rs164,409, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained constant at Rs2,550 and Rs2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market decreased by $5 to $1,990 from $1,995, the Association reported.

