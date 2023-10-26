Govt can’t resolve socio-economic problems alone: Acting KU VC

KARACHI-Our socio-economic problems are increasing day by day due to various reasons and limited opportunities are available to address them this is a fact that government cannot resolve such issues of the country alone and the private sector, NGOs and philanthropists duly share the burden, said acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU) Justice (Rtd) Hasan Feroz while addressing the international seminar on the ‘role of NGOs in professional social work practice’, organized by the KU Department of Social Work at the Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium here Wednesday. The acting VC said that NGOs should highlight and solve public problems and engage relevant government officials regarding issues faced by the masses. He urged the students to participate in social work activities and if possible join NGOs to work at the grassroots level. He emphasised that NGOs and departments should offer internships and jobs to young students and said that these students would be able to play their role in the development of society and solving problems.