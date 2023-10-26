Govt likely to monetise free units to officers

ISLAMABAD - While shelving its earlier plan of abolishing free units for BS 17- 21 employees of various power sector entities, the government is likely to monetize this initiative and pay from Rs9,397 to Rs37,862/ month to these officers against such units.

A summary in this regard will be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) in its meeting to be held today for consideration, official source told The Nation yesterday.

Initially, the caretaker government was planning to discontinue free units to the employees of various power sector entities, however, following opposition from the Ministry of Water Resources and Wapda, the government has now shelved the plan of banning free units to grade 17- 21 employees of WAPDA and Discos, and now is considering a proposal for the monetization of up to Rs 37,862 to the officer ranks of WAPDA, Gencos, Discos, NTDC and PITC, the source said.

The employees of 10 Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), four Generation Companies (GENCO), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Power Information Technology Company (PITC) under the administrative control of the Power Division are being provided free electricity facility in the shape of units.

According to the source, the total number of current and retired grade 1 to 21 employees of the power sector is 189,171, which include 173,200 employees of Grade 1-16 and 15971 employees of Grade 17 to 21. The employees of 1 to 21 grades are entitled to 417,105,900 free units costing around Rs 11.51 per annum.

It has been proposed that in the first phase, 17 to 21 pay scale employees of non-generation and generation sector will get monetization instead of free units. It has been recommended that grade 17 of non-generation side employees, who are entitled for 450 monthly free units, will get Rs 9,397, Grade 18, for the 600 free units, will get Rs13,700, Grade 19, entitled to 880 units, will get Rs 23,070, Grade 20&21, who are entitled to 1100 and 1300 free units, will get Rs 30,818 and Rs 37,862 per month respectively as a monetization against their free units.