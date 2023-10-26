Govt still paying Rs169b per year subsidy to already privatised KE

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is still paying a direct subsidy of Rs169 billion to K-Electric, even after almost two decades of its privatization, which is Rs11 billion higher than the subsidy being paid to the ten state-owned Distribution Companies (Discos).

Of the total Rs 327 billion subsidies paid directly by the federal government to the electricity consumers around 52 percent is being paid to privately owned K-Electric, official documents reveal.

The subsidy requirement of Discos was Rs769 billion, which is being covered through cross-subsidy generated by Discos, Inter-Discos subsidy transfer and direct subsidy by the federal government. Of the total subsidy requirement of Rs 769 billion, the federal government is paying a subsidy of Rs 158 billion to Discos, and Rs 169 billion to KE. The remaining subsidy requirement of Discos is being covered under various heads such as cross subsidy generated by Discos, and Inter Discos subsidy transfer.

The net subsidy requirement of KE was Rs 169 billion which is paid from the federal government subsidy.

On account of the federal government subsidy receipts, KE is on the top visà- vis the ten Discos. Multan Electric Power Company is the largest recipient of various kinds of subsidies and required a total subsidy of Rs157 billion per annum. It covers Rs 71 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 86 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 43 billion is covered through inter Discos subsidy transfer, while the remaining Rs 43 billion is paid by the Federal Government subsidy. Gujranwala Electric Power Company required a total subsidy is Rs72 billion per annum. It covers Rs 36 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 36 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 18 billion is covered through inter Discos subsidy transfer, while Rs 18 billion is paid by the Federal Government subsidy. The subsidy being paid to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is Rs77 billion per annum. It covers Rs 42 billion through cross subsidy generated by Discos. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 35 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 17 billion is covered through inter Discos subsidy transfer, while the remaining Rs 18 billion are paid by the Federal Government subsidy. Hyderabad Electric Supply Company total requirement of subsidy is Rs70 billion per annum. It covers Rs 1 billion through cross subsidy generated by Discos. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 69 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 34 billion is covered through inter Discos subsidy transfer, while the remaining Rs 35 billion is covered through the subsidy paid by the Federal Government.

The total annual subsidy requirement of Quetta Electric Supply Company is Rs 53 billion. It covers Rs 9 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 44 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 22 billion is covered through transfer of inter Discos subsidy, while the remaining Rs 22 billion is paid by the Federal Government subsidy. Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company total subsidy annual subsidy is Rs31 billion. It covers Rs 6 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 25 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 12 billion is covered through inter Discos subsidy transfer, while a subsidy of Rs 13 billion was paid by the Federal Government. Total subsidy of Rs 23 billion per annum was required by Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO). It covers Rs 4 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The net subsidy requirement of the company is Rs 19 billion. Of the total net subsidy, Rs 10 billion is covered through inter Discos subsidy transfer, while the remaining Rs 9 billion is paid by the Federal Government subsidy. Three Discos including; Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Lahore Electric Supply Company and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company are not getting any subsidy from the federal government. The total subsidy requirement of IESCO is Rs 44 billion, however, the company collected Rs 112 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The company has a surplus of Rs 68 billion on account of net required subsidy. Similarly, LESCO total subsidy requirement is Rs 118 billion and the company collected Rs 201 billion through cross subsidy generated by the Disco. The company has a surplus of Rs 83 billion on account of net required subsidy. FESCO’s total subsidy requirement is Rs 86 billion and the company collection through cross subsidy generated by the Disco was Rs 91 billion. The company has a surplus of Rs 5 billion on account of net required subsidy.