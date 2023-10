The Islamabad High Court has restored PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's appeals against his conviction in Al Azizia and Avenfield references.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on petitions seeking restoration of appeals in Islamabad today.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself appeared before the court.