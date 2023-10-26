Illegal immigrants’ expulsion plan finalized: Sarfaraz Bugti

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said that the expulsion plan for illegal foreign immigrants has been finalized.

Addressing a press conference here, interior minister said that holding centres to keep illegal foreign nationals have been setup in all provinces.

Bugti said that the illegal foreign immigrants will not be kept in jails, but temporary camps have been established as holding centres for them.

“These holding centres have also been setup in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan,” minister said.

“Those coming to these holding centres will be kept there and will be provided food and medical facilities,” Sarfaraz Bugti said.

He said, after November 01 no compromise will be made over illegally staying immigrants. “They will not be arrested but sent to the holding centres,” he stated.

“They could keep no more than Rs 50,000 cash per family. They could bring with them 5,000 in Afghan currency,” Bugti said.

He said those involved in making illegal identity cards in the country will be punished. “The illegal properties will also be confiscated. Authorities will act against those who assisted illegal immigrants,” interior minister said.

“People illegally staying in Pakistan should themselves leave the country by Nov. 1,” he said. “Those leaving the country voluntarily would have lesser difficulties than those nabbed by the state,” minister warned. “We have located illegally staying foreign nationals,” he said.

Interior Minister said that provincial governments will bear expenses of the return of illegal foreign nationals.

“Those who get illegal Pakistani identity will be sent to jails, the state has all required data,” Bugti said.

“We are introducing a visa policy for the people for legally visiting the country. The visa holders will be our guests,” he added. “Our political parties and leaders facing security threats,” he said.

“We are inviting the world for investment and made an easy visa policy, Afghan nationals will also be welcomed,” minister said.

He said there are two types of illegal immigrants, the first have no documents, others have made papers by offering bribes. “Afghanistan’s condition has improved, they should return back to their country.”

“No person will be allowed illegally staying in the country now. Any type of smuggling or illegally carrying dollars outside has been made impossible,” he said.

He said the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has been a national security institution thus an in-service General has been appointed as its head.

He said maximum number of people illegally staying in Pakistan are Afghan citizens.