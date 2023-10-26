Impersonator held

SIALKOT - Sialkot Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man for impersonating himself as a professor. Amjad Hussain used to pretend to be a PhD scholar and get jobs in various universities and later escaped by committing fraud, due to which he had been declared fugitive in the case number 315/23 of district Dera Ghazi Khan police station Gaddai. Sialkot Police IT team traced and arrested the accused with the help of Travel Eye software. The accused would be handed over to Dera Ghazi Khan Police.