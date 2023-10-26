Influenza virus cases on the rise in Karachi

An alarming increase in the cases of respiratory infections including influenza and others is being reported in Karachi with the transition of the weather.

Health experts said the cases of the illness causing flu-like symptoms among people, especially among elderly citizens are increasing. Doctors have been seeing a surge in respiratory tract infections since the start of this month. Most patients presenting with high fever, cough, body pains, runny nose, headaches and sore throat are managed well with symptomatic treatment.

Apart from influenza cases of chickenpox and measles are also being reported at the private and government medical facilities of the city.

Health experts have advised citizens to use facemasks and wash their hands to avoid contraction of the influenza virus as it is easily transmissible from an infected person to others. Infected people have been recommended to stay home for at least 24 hours; limit contact with others; infected persons should avoid travelling.

The Sindh health department has also suggested vaccination against influenza, describing it as the most important step for protection.