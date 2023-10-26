Friday, October 27, 2023
Jennifer Aniston gets dream gift from Brad Pitt on her 50th birthday

News Desk
October 26, 2023
LOS ANGELES - In a gesture of incredible generosity, Brad Pitt reportedly gifted his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston with their former marital home in Beverly Hills on her 50th birthday. The property, which they purchased for $13.1 million in 2001, is now worth an estimated $79 million. An insider told The Mirror that Pitt bought the house “without her knowing” and then surprised her with the deed on her birthday. “Jen was speechless,” the source said. “She couldn’t believe it. It was her dream home when they were married, and she always regretted not buying Brad out when they divorced.” The gift is a testament to the close relationship that Pitt and Aniston have maintained since their split in 2005. The two have remained friends, and they have often spoken about their love and respect for each other. In a recent interview, Aniston said that she and Pitt are “like family.” She added, “I love him. I really love him. We’ve been friends for so long.” Pitt’s birthday gift to Aniston is a heartwarming gesture that shows how much he cares about her.

News Desk

