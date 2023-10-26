JI chief warns of third global conflict if Gaza atrocities continue

LAHORE - The Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq has issued a solemn warning, stressing that if the ongoing atrocities in Gaza continue, the ominous specter of a third global conflict looms over the world. While presiding over the Palestine Conference in Mansoorah on Wednesday, he highlighted the pivotal role that the international community must play, urging an immediate call for a ceasefire from Israel. Siraj ul Haq pointed out that America’s unwavering support for Israeli aggression serves as the foundational trigger for this issue, bolstering the expansionist aspirations of the Zionist state. In response to these developments, he announced that the JI has organized a Gaza March scheduled to take place in front of the US Embassy in Islamabad this Sunday. He emphasized that this event would serve as a resolute protest against the actions of Washington. Siraj ul Haq made a heartfelt appeal to religious scholars, underlining the significance of their active involvement in the Palestinian cause and the upcoming demonstration. He also provided historical context, emphasizing America’s history of military intervention in Japan, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as its unwavering support for India and Israel. The JI further called on the government to genuinely represent the aspirations of Pakistan’s 250 million citizens, necessitating concrete support for the oppressed Palestinian population. He advocated for the establishment of a dedicated Palestine Fund and the implementation of a comprehensive boycott of Israeli products. He underscored the weight of the Palestine issue in Pakistan, citing the enduring stance of the nation’s founder, Quaidi- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and its deep-rooted connection to the country’s ideological framework.