Karachi police arrest 3 robbers in encounters

KARACHI - Three robbers were arrested and injured in alleged police encounters in different areas of Karachi on Wednesday. According to police officials, in the first incident, police raided a hiding place of three robbers in town limits after receiving a tip-off. The robbers opened fire on the police, who retaliated. Two robbers were arrested in the exchange of fire, while the third was injured and later apprehended. Motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from their possession. In the second incident, police arrested two suspects during an encounter at Samira Chowk. The suspects, identified as Ali Nawaz and Hafeez, were also found in possession of motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash. The police said that both groups of robbers were involved in multiple cases of robbery and snatching in Karachi. Meanwhile, a doctor was attacked by unknown suspects near his clinic in Baldia No. 4 Wood Market. The doctor was transferred to the hospital, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.