Karachi Traffic Police increase fines for violating traffic rules

KARACHI-Karachi Traffic Police has increased the amount of fines for violating traffic rules, effective November 1.

According to police, riding a motorcycle in the wrong direction on the road in Shahr Quaid will result in a fine of Rs 2,000, while driving a car or jeep will incur a fine of Rs 3,000. Similarly, a fine of Rs 4,000 will be imposed on light traffic vehicles, and Rs 5,000 on heavy traffic vehicles.

Disregarding or disobeying a traffic signal will result in a fine of Rs 500 for motorcycles, Rs 500 for cars and jeeps, and Rs 1,000 for light and heavy traffic vehicles. Riding a motorcycle without a safety helmet will incur a fine of Rs500. Careless and reckless driving will result in fines of Rs 1,200 for motorcycles, Rs 1,500 for cars or jeeps, Rs 2,000 for light traffic vehicles, and Rs 2,500 for heavy traffic vehicles.

Driving without a valid driving license will result in fines of Rs1,000 for motorcycles, Rs1,500 for cars or jeeps, Rs2,000 for light traffic vehicles, and Rs2,500 for heavy traffic vehicles. Driving an unregistered motorcycle will incur a fine of Rs700, while a car or jeep will be fined Rs1,000, a light traffic vehicle Rs1,500, and a heavy traffic vehicle Rs2,000. Allowing a minor to drive will result in fines of Rs1,500 for motorcycles, Rs2,000 for jeeps, Rs3,000 for light traffic vehicles, and Rs4,000 for heavy traffic vehicles. Exceeding the prescribed speed limit will result in fines of Rs700 for motorcycles, Rs1,000 for cars or jeeps, Rs1,500 for light traffic vehicles, and Rs2,000 for heavy traffic vehicles. Carrying more passengers than allowed in passenger vehicles will incur a fine of Rs600 for cars or jeeps, Rs1,500 for light traffic vehicles, and Rs2,000 for heavy traffic vehicles.