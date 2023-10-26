Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi Whites on brink of QeAT 2023/24 title win

Karachi Whites on brink of QeAT 2023/24 title win
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 26, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Faisalabad lost six wickets in pur­suit of the improbable target of 790 as Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Kara­chi Whites maintained their domi­nance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023-24 final. 

Faisalabad started their innings on day four with openers Taimoor Sultan and M Huraira. Huraira lost his wicket after scoring 5 runs off 14 balls while Taimoor made 31 off 73 before being caught by Sar­faraz Ahmed off the bowling of No­man Ali. Faisalabad wicket-keeper Ali Shan made 24 off 43 while Ali Waqas struck 48 off 73 balls. 

M Irfan Khan and Asif Ali were dismissed in single figures, scoring one off two and three off 13 balls, respectively, before being sent to the pa­vilion. Faheem Ashraf and Ali Ashraf were the unbeaten batters at stumps with Faheem scoring 15 not out off 29 balls. 

Earlier, Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed continued their in­nings for Karachi Whites, with Asad amassing his 31st first-class cen­tury by scoring 100 off 201 balls before the lunch break taking Kara­chi Whites’ score to 350 runs in 92 overs. Karachi then declared their score at 370 in 98.1 overs at the expense of seven wickets in the sec­ond innings. 

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Sarfaraz Ahmed ended his run at 73 off 112 balls and emerged as the second-highest run-getter of QeAT 2023-24 with a tally of 697 runs in 11 innings while Asad clinched the third position after ending his innings at an impressive 113 off 222 balls, and his tally read­ing 670 runs in 13 innings. Khur­ram Shahzad took two wickets for Faisalabad while Faheem Ashraf, M Ali and Arshad Iqbal took a wicket each in the second innings

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023