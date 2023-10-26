Karachi Whites on brink of QeAT 2023/24 title win

LAHORE - Faisalabad lost six wickets in pur­suit of the improbable target of 790 as Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Kara­chi Whites maintained their domi­nance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023-24 final.

Faisalabad started their innings on day four with openers Taimoor Sultan and M Huraira. Huraira lost his wicket after scoring 5 runs off 14 balls while Taimoor made 31 off 73 before being caught by Sar­faraz Ahmed off the bowling of No­man Ali. Faisalabad wicket-keeper Ali Shan made 24 off 43 while Ali Waqas struck 48 off 73 balls.

M Irfan Khan and Asif Ali were dismissed in single figures, scoring one off two and three off 13 balls, respectively, before being sent to the pa­vilion. Faheem Ashraf and Ali Ashraf were the unbeaten batters at stumps with Faheem scoring 15 not out off 29 balls.

Earlier, Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed continued their in­nings for Karachi Whites, with Asad amassing his 31st first-class cen­tury by scoring 100 off 201 balls before the lunch break taking Kara­chi Whites’ score to 350 runs in 92 overs. Karachi then declared their score at 370 in 98.1 overs at the expense of seven wickets in the sec­ond innings.

Sarfaraz Ahmed ended his run at 73 off 112 balls and emerged as the second-highest run-getter of QeAT 2023-24 with a tally of 697 runs in 11 innings while Asad clinched the third position after ending his innings at an impressive 113 off 222 balls, and his tally read­ing 670 runs in 13 innings. Khur­ram Shahzad took two wickets for Faisalabad while Faheem Ashraf, M Ali and Arshad Iqbal took a wicket each in the second innings