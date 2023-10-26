Kazakhstan Republic Day celebrated, envoy vows to boost Pakistan-Kazakhstan friendship further

ISLAMABAD-The Kazakhstan embassy in Pakistan yesterday celebrated the Republic Day of Kazakhstan here as Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin vowed to boost Pakistan-Kazakhstan friendship further.

Addressing the event, the envoy said three decades ago, Kazakhstan gained independence. Ambassador Kistafin emphasized Kazakhstan’s eagerness to strengthen its relations with Pakistan.

He said Kazakhstan, a significant Central Asian nation, has made remarkable progress, and these achievements were the result of the determined efforts made by the people of Kazakhstan to secure their independence and establish a unique identity.

Ambassador Kistafin emphasized that the people and government of Kazakhstan highly valued their relations with their Pakistani counterparts. Last year, the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries was celebrated as a momentous occasion. In his speech, Caretaker Federal Minister of Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar extended his congratulations to Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, his government, and fellow countrymen on their Republic Day.

He reciprocated this goodwill by highlighting the friendly relationship between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, stressing the need for close collaboration to promote peace and stability, especially within the region.

A noteworthy aspect of the reception was a Fashion Show and an Exhibition of Crafts. Ambassador Kistafin noted that the reception provided a suitable platform for these talented artists to showcase their work, an integral part of their activities and social responsibility.

A prominent Kazakhstan singer sang the national anthem of Kazakhstan and also mesmerised the audience with some beautiful songs.