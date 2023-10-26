KDA Park Clifton becomes graveyard for government vehicles

KARACHI-Hundreds of government vehicles worth crores of rupees are rotting in the sun at KDA Park Clifton in Karachi, with the Sindh government remaining silent on the issue.

According to media reports, the vehicles, which belong to various departments of the provincial government, include expensive models like BMW, Land Cruiser, and Prado. Around 75 percent of the vehicles belong to the SGA & CD department, with the rest belonging to the departments of Education, Health, Local Government, and Works and Services. Sources say that the Sindh government has not compiled a record of its valuable vehicles for many years. The sight of the rotting vehicles has raised concerns among the public, who are questioning the government’s negligence and waste of public money.