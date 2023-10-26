LCCI president suggests formation of industry-led Skill Council

LAHORE-There is a dire need of strong liaison between TEVTA and the chambers. Chief Minister Punjab has instructed to have meetings with chambers and incorporate their point of view in TEVTA.

These views were expressed by Chairperson TEVTA Muhammad Sajid Khokhar while talking to the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar. LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt was also present. LCCI President Kashif Anwar also called for a consistent liaison between LCCI and TEVTA besides expressing his views about the rupee devaluation, need of skilled human resources, current account deficit and importance of raw materials availability.

The chairman TEVTA said that his aim is to fill the skill gap. TEVTA is the nursery of industry. The linkage between TEVTA and industry are of utmost importance so that the efforts could be synchronized and the TEVTA could produce what industry is needed. He said that TEVTA has 41 colleges in Punjab. “Along with this we have an Institute Advisory Committee which is based on people from the industry. The Committee values input from the industry.” He added that our curriculum needs to be revised as it is no longer according to the needs of the industry. He said that the course is old and technology has been advanced so that synchronization must be ensured.

He said that to improve the quality of training, it is also important to enhance the knowledge of the faculty. We want our teachers to be trained. They should be linked with the relevant industry so that they can then increase the effectiveness of the training given by them to the students.

He said that TEVTA training capacity in whole Punjab is 90 thousand, out of which 50 thousand avail diploma courses while the rest do short courses. Now the pattern is not understood whether the industry needs such a skill set or not.

We have to see the demand for overseas as well. We have seen that there is a lot of scope in construction and hospitality sectors. We want this manpower to be internationally certified.

He said that it is also very important to upgrade the labs to improve the quality of our education as we have 60% practical and 40% course work. In this regard, the industry should help in upgrading the lab through its CSR. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the economic situation in Pakistan is already improving. He said that rupee devaluation is the root of all the problems and he hoped that the rupee would continue to get strength.

He said that the industrial establishment and expansion is direly needed. We are facing issues like trade and current account deficits. He said that the challenges are forcing industry to reduce the numbers of workers that would give rise to the unemployment.

Kashif Anwar said that we want TEVTA to develop human resource according to the needs of the industry. He said that not every industry can afford an engineer. As a result, TEVTA should prepare alternate professionals who can run the industry. He said that the liaison between TEVTA and the Chambers and liaison of both of them with the academia is vital. He said that Hailey College has announced a Chair for LCCI but until we let them know the actual issues, no benefit can be availed.

The LCCI President suggested that an industry-led Skill Council should be formed as well as involving the chambers in the course development process. He further stated that Saudi Arabia is establishing five new cities. The technology is advancing but our human resources are not up to date to grab the opportunities. He said that all the institutions should be one. He said that LCCI has a portal of PITB. We want TEVTA to join it so that they can be aware of the demands of the industry.