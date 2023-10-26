LESCO recovers Rs 01b from 31,872 defaulters in 42 days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 01 billion from 31,872 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 42 days of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that in 42 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 132.30 million from 4,277 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 234.61 million from 3,682 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 149.30 million from 4,077 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 58.60 million from 1,765 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 63.24 million from 2,767 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 144.29 million from 3,404 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 69.38 million from 4,903 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 170.81 million from 6,997 defaulters in Kasur Circle. On 42nd day of its ongoing recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 16.1 million from 472 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.01 million from 49 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.83 million from 88 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.37 million from 69 defaulters in Central Circle;