Lok Virsa to host fundraiser exhibition for Palestine’s victims

ISLAMABAD - In a compassionate display of solidarity, Lok Virsa is set to host a special fundraiser exhibition, uniting Pakistani and international artists in support of Palestinian families. As the world’s thoughts and prayers turn towards the afflicted in Palestine, this event is aptly themed ‘In the Pursuit of Freedom.’

Citizens are urged to mark their calendars for the fundraiser exhibition, commencing on Saturday, October 28th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Lok Virsa Gallery in Islamabad.

This art showcase will feature the exquisite works of renowned artists such as Alefiya Abbas Ali, Nabahat Amin, Faziel Shah, Hanane Kai, Haris Qayyum, Javeria Ahmed, Javeria Ali, Minna Haroon, Rabia Aijaz, Sakina Akber, Sara Qaed, Sundas Azfer, Sundas Shaukat, and Uzma Farooqi, all contributing their talents to aid the war-stricken victims of Palestine. The organizers have requested that people join this noble cause and celebrate the power of art to make a difference.