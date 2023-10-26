LWMC launches special operation to combat smog

LAHORE - Under the dedicated guidance of Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated an extensive mission to combat smog and enhance the city’s environmental quality. As part of the effort, specialized teams from LWMC have been deployed to address dust-related concerns on Kacha Jail Road and Ferozepur Road, with a particular focus on Gawala Colony. Instructions were given to keep 20 new waste containers on Kacha Jail Road. CEO Babar Sahib Din visited Gawala Colony to oversee the cleanliness preparations. He emphasized the importance of a clean and smog-free environment for the people of Lahore and urged citizens to actively participate in achieving this goal. Under the directive of CEO Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC has taken substantial steps to achieve these objectives. Special cleaning operations were conducted on Kacha Jail Road in Gowala Colony, involving the deployment of 25 workers in three shifts. The cleanup operation employed heavy machinery, including a loader and two large dumpers, to ensure the convenience of Gowala Colony’s residents. Additionally, manual and mechanical sweeping efforts were undertaken on Ferozepur Road. According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, the CEO’s active involvement in overseeing anti-smog activities on various critical roads, including Ferozepur Road, Kacha Jail Road, Madar e Millat Road, and Faiz Ahmad Faiz Road.