Macron, Sisi urge return to Israel-Palestinian peace process

CAIRO-French President Emmanuel Macron met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday and called for a return to the Israel-Palestinian peace process, on the latest leg of a whistlestop crisis tour. On Tuesday Macron was in Israel where he voiced support for its retaliation against Hamas attack of October 7. In Cairo, Macron said “France does not practise double standards, international law applies to everyone and France has always carried the universal values of humanism”. He was responding to claims by Arab leaders who have accused Western nations of overlooking harm to Palestinians. Egypt and Jordan were the first two Arab states to forge relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since played key mediator roles. Cairo has been one of the main brokers in efforts to secure the release of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. At their joint news conference, Sisi said he and Macron had discussed “the importance of striving to avoid a ground invasion” of Gaza, because of the “many, many civilian casualties” it could cause. After more than two weeks of relentless bombardment and siege by Israel, Gaza’s already-fragile healthcare system is at risk of collapsing, with hospitals running out of essential supplies and fuel to power generators.Macron said on Wednesday that France would be sending a navy ship to support Gaza’s hospitals within the next 48 hours. France would also send a planeload of medical equipment to Egypt to be transported into Gaza via the Rafah crossing, the only passage in and out of the besieged territory not controlled by Israel. After a series of negotiations, humanitarian aid has been allowed to trickle in through Rafah, but the United Nations warns a massive scale-up is needed to meet the needs of 2.4 million people in Gaza -- half of whom have been displaced.