Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country during the next twelve hours while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad elven degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta and Murree ten, Gilgit six and Muzafarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula while dry weather in Jammu and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula five degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus three, Anantnag and Shopian six degree centigrade.