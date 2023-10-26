MCB Islamic Bank signs MoU with MCB Bank

LAHORE-MCB Islamic has achieved another remarkable milestone. In a collaborative initiative, MCB Islamic Bank has joined hands with MCB Bank to enhance outreach of its services. This arrangement facilitates MCB Islamic Bank customers by enabling their access to the extensive nationwide network of over 1400 MCB Bank branches. By virtue of this arrangement now MCB Islamic Bank customers can carry out selected transactions across the combined network of over 1600 branches (1400+ branches of MCB Bank and 200+ branches of MCB Islamic).

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Mohammad Mansha – Chairman MCB Bank & Nishat Group, said that this initiative underlines MCB Islamic Bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in banking services that meet the evolving needs of its clientele. At the signing ceremony, Shoaib Mumtaz, President & CEO MCB Bank, said that this arrangement ensures a seamless banking experience for MCB Islamic Bank customers. Through this MoU, MCB Islamic will leverage the vast network of MCB Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO MCB Islamic Bank, said: “We are very excited about the collaboration between both Banks as it is a significant stride towards providing greater convenience and accessibility for our valued customers. MCB Islamic Bank customers can now visit MCB Bank branches to deposit/ withdraw cash as well as deposit MCB Bank cheques in their MCB Islamic Bank Accounts for instant transfers.