Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MCCI demands 400-acre land for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate

MCCI demands 400-acre land for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate
APP
October 26, 2023
Business

MULTAN-The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has demanded 400 acres piece of land for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate as both phases of Multan Industrial Estate have been occupied with no more space.
The demand was made during the visit of a special team of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) at MCCI here Wednesday. The team included Project Manager North Asif Amin, Manager Coordination North Asif Aftab and Site Supervisor Zaheer Abbas Cheema. They called on President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal and Senior Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh besides other office bearers. Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Sohail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal Chaghtai, Ehtshamul Haque, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Sheikh Fahim Sattar, Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq were also present on the occasion.
The meeting discussed the establishment of Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate in detail and consulted on various issues. The MCCI president said that the country was suffering from economic crisis and new industry was the need of the hour for economic improvement with the establishment of Jalalpur Parwala Industrial Estate. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and Sheikh Mohammad Asim Saeed demanded that 400 acres of land be allocated for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate. Shaikh Faheem Sattar said that the cottage industry should also be given opportunities in Jalalpur Perwala Estate, where space should be allocated for medium and small industries as well as big industry.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023