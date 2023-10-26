MCCI demands 400-acre land for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate

MULTAN-The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has demanded 400 acres piece of land for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate as both phases of Multan Industrial Estate have been occupied with no more space.

The demand was made during the visit of a special team of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) at MCCI here Wednesday. The team included Project Manager North Asif Amin, Manager Coordination North Asif Aftab and Site Supervisor Zaheer Abbas Cheema. They called on President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal and Senior Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh besides other office bearers. Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Sohail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal Chaghtai, Ehtshamul Haque, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Sheikh Fahim Sattar, Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the establishment of Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate in detail and consulted on various issues. The MCCI president said that the country was suffering from economic crisis and new industry was the need of the hour for economic improvement with the establishment of Jalalpur Parwala Industrial Estate. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and Sheikh Mohammad Asim Saeed demanded that 400 acres of land be allocated for Jalalpur Pirwala Industrial Estate. Shaikh Faheem Sattar said that the cottage industry should also be given opportunities in Jalalpur Perwala Estate, where space should be allocated for medium and small industries as well as big industry.