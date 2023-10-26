Ministry seeks INTERPOL warrants for Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has formally given approval for filing a request with the INTERPOL for issuance of red warrants for PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari in a case of attack on the Federal Judicial Complex. The ministry has written a letter to the FIA director general with the direction to file an application with the INTERPOL Secretariat in Lyon, France, for issuance of red notice against Zulfi Bukhari to arrest him through the international police and bring him back to the country.

“FIA is requested to kindly carry out in-depth scrutiny of the documents/case so as to gauge its legal and technical strength before filing application for issuance of red notice with the INTERPOL,” the letter says, a copy of which is available with The Nation. The capital police had booked the PTI leader and a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan in a case under section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and different sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on charges of clashing with the law enforcement agencies and attacking the government installation.

On March 18 this year, clashes erupted between Islamabad Police and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex at a time when party chairman Imran Khan appeared before a court in connection with the Toshakhana case. Zulfi had left the country and was living abroad after a case was registered against him.