More than half of Pakistan’s population undernourished: Amjad

MUZAFFARGARH - Zonal Manager Fortification Programme Amjad Ali has said that according to the National Nutrition Assessment in the Nutrition International survey, more than half of Pakistan’s population is undernourished. In which iron, vitamin A and vitamin D are the top. According to a conservative estimate, about 9.9 million people in Pakistan suffer from osteoporosis, of which 7.2 million are women. He said this in an awareness session about the benefits of fortification of edible oil, vitamin A and D deficiency in Pakistan, use of open and unrefined oil and its negative effects on health in collaboration with the Department of Health and Nutrition International. On this occasion, Programme Director DHDC Dr Aslam Minhaj and DHO Dr Zaulfiqar Haider were also present.