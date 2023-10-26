Murad Ali Shah appears before AC in Nooriabad Power Plant Reference 

Two times former Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared in Accountability Court today for the reference filed against him and others by NAB on Embezzlement of funds in Nooriabad Power Plant of Rs. 13 billion.

Saad Hashmi, lawyer of Murad Ali Shah, told Judge M. Bashir that this case was transferred to Anti- corruption court Sindh.

Saad Hashmi also informed the court that Supreme court's decision has been challenged and the government has gone to appeal in that case. The federal government has also filed a separate application for injunction in the appeal, he further added.

Nooriabad Power Plant is one of the many cases which are reopened after Ex- CJP Umar Atta Bandial's striking down amendments in National Accountability Ordinance by the last government.

"Firstly, get the appearance of accused in the court record and whoever gets the attendance should sit down." Judge M. Bashir ordered.

There are total 17 accused in Nooriabad Power Plant case including Murad Ali shah. The court issued notices to the accused who did not appear for the hearing. The court called for arguments on the next hearing whether the case can be tried in Accountability Court or not. The hearing of the case is adjourned till November, 28 2023.

While talking to media outside the court Murad Ali Shah said, "Karachi is getting cheap electricity because of Nooriabal Power Plant."

"Sindh government is suffering because of Interim Federal Government. We are building 2.1 million houses for flood affectees out of which 400,000 houses are already built, even World Bank has appreciated our efforts to accommodate flood affectees," he told the media.

Without naming the interim federal minister who said we won't talk to Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, we are not from Israel, I wonder, why don't they want to talk to us.