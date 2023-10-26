Mushaal urges int’l community to take notice of genocide, war crimes being committed in IIJOK

Prime Minister's Special Assistant Mushaal Hussein Mullick has urged the international community to take notice of the genocide and war crimes being committed by the New Delhi regime in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Hurriyat leaders in Islamabad this afternoon, she said the global community, especially the United Nations, should act against the India's war crimes in IIOJK. She said India has issued five million domiciles to non-Kashmiris to change the demographic structure of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Special Assistant said India is using chemical weapons and phosphorus bombs against the innocent civilians in IIOJK. She said India is not only targeting Kashmiris but also harassing Sikhs in Canada and other parts of the world.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick further said that entire Hurriyat leadership has been incarcerated, including her husband Yaseen Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Asiya Andrabi.

Speaking on the occasion, Hurriyat leaders said Kashmiris across the globe are going to mark Black Day tomorrow to protest the Indian occupation on this day in 1947.

They said India has deputed one million military personnel in the IIOJK, turning the territory into an open prison and the most militarized zone on the planet.

They demanded of the world and the United Nations to play their due role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions. They said peace in the region will remain elusive till the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The speakers also condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza.