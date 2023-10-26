NBP’s pre-tax profit up by 46pc to Rs70.6b

KARACHI-The Board of Directors approved the results of the National Bank of Pakistan for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 in its meeting held on Tuesday.

The bank demonstrated an exceptional performance by reporting a profit before tax of Rs70.6 billion, depicting an impressive 46% increase YoY as compared to Rs48.3b for 9M’22. Despite a persistently challenging environment, the bank’s profit after tax doubled to Rs38.2b, reflecting a substantial increase of 99.1% over the Rs19.2b in the same period of the previous year. Consequently, earnings per share closed at Rs 17.9, up from Rs9.0 in 9M’22.

In an environment of rising interest rates, gross interest income recorded a YoY increase of 119.4% to close at Rs728.7b, a significant rise from Rs 332.2b for the same period in 2022. Similarly, the bank’s cost of funds also increased by 141.7% YoY, closing at Rs608.1b. Consequently, net interest income closed at Rs120.6b, representing a YoY increase of 49.6%. The bank generated total non-fund income of Rs 24.7b, slightly below the Rs25.3b of corresponding 9 month period of previous year. While equity investments of the bank generated dividend income of Rs 3.4b (9M22: Rs 3.4b), a 1.2% decrease YoY. Fee and commission income earned through branch banking operations stood at Rs 14.9b, marking a 3.4% increase YoY.

Amid the high inflationary pressures and rupee depreciation, the bank’s operating expenses for the nine-month period under review amounted to Rs 65.2b, a 19.2% YoY increase compared to Rs 54.7b for the same period last year. However, proactive cost management efforts, leading to an improved cost/income ratio from 51.7% in 9M’22 to 44.9% in 9M’23. Adhering to a prudent risk-profiling strategy and keeping in view the prevailing economic conditions, the bank has prudently maintained general loan loss reserves to buttress its balance sheet. Hence, net provision charge for the period amounted to Rs 9.2b, higher by 229.5% or Rs6.4b compared to Rs 2.8b for 9M’22. Specific and General provisions held against NPLs were at PKR 204.7 Bn (Dec’22: PKR 190.7 Bn) and PKR 24.3 Bn (Dec’22: PKR 17.3 Bn) respectively. Thus, specific provision coverage as of September 30, 2023, stood at 92.6%.

With a YTD growth of 26.7% in its assets base, the bank achieved the Rs 6 trillion milestone in its balance sheet, with total assets reaching Rs 6.6 trillion from Rs 5.2 trillion at the end of 2022. This establishes NBP as the largest bank in Pakistan in terms of total assets. While investments (at cost) increased by 19.5% to reach Rs 4,192b, gross advances recorded a 6.0% growth to reach Rs 1,524.4b. The bank maintains a robust funding and liquidity profile through a well-diversified funding portfolio. As of September 30, 2023, total deposits amounted to Rs 3,345.0b, with CASA ratio at 78.9%, and Liquidity Coverage and Net Stable Funding remaining high at 200% and 255% respectively. Capital Adequacy Ratio further improved to 23.16% from 21.59% at the YE’22.

The bank operates one of the largest branch networks with over 1,500 branches in Pakistan and is aggressively pursuing a significant organizational transformation program through IT upgrades, digital product enhancements, and initiatives to promote financial inclusion, with a particular focus on commercial and rural segments. Simultaneously with its business growth initiatives, the bank has continued to make progress in remediating legacy issues in the areas of international franchise, risk management, asset quality, operational effectiveness, and HR. With the delivery of commendable financial results, the management’s strategic focus remains on enhancing its service quality levels, diversifying its outreach through digitalization, and expanding its range of products and services. As the nation’s bank, enhancing access to financial services for all remains a key goal of the bank, a commitment since its establishment in 1949.