NCA VC inaugurates calligraphy exhibition

October 26, 2023
LAHORE   -   The art of calligraphy has its origins deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, primarily employed for transcribing the Holy Quran and other sacred texts. These sentiments were conveyed by Vice Chancellor National College of Arts (NCA) Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, during the inauguration of an art exhibition titled “Ik Nuqtay wich Gal Mukdi Ay” by Jahan-e- Saeed (Hafiz Saeed Ahmad). This exhibition serves as a tribute to the renowned calligrapher Ustad Khursheed Gohar Qalam and took place on Wednesday.

