No plan to extend deadline for illegal immigrants, says Bugti

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday said that the federal government had no plan to extend its October 31 deadline for all illegal immigrants staying in Pakistan to leave for their home countries voluntarily.

While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior here on Wednesday on the caretaker government’s drive against illegal immigrants, the minister said that the government’s message about action against illegal residents was misconstrued. “The deadline is for all illegal immigrants staying in Pakistan. The impression is wrong that only Afghan nationals are being expelled from the country,” he told the committee that met under the chair of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz. His remarks came after criticism from certain quarters that the move was only aimed at expulsion of Afghan illegal immigrants following souring relations between Islamabad and Kabul. Earlier this month, the caretaker federal government had warned illegal immigrants to leave the country by October 31, otherwise law enforcement agencies would deport them after the deadline.

From November 1 onwards, no one will be allowed to enter the country without a visa and a passport, Bugti said. He added that this did not happen in any part of the world that illegal immigrants stayed there permanently. During the discussion, the minister also told the committee that the issue of Biharis living in Pakistan for decades without any legal status was not within his knowledge and he would look into it soon. He admitted this before the participants after former MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah told the lawmakers that thousands of Biharis residing in the Malir area of Karachi had no legal status. “It’s unfortunate that Biharis had sacrificed their lives for this country and chose to stay in Pakistan during the East Pakistan separation, yet the nation fails to recognize Biharis as citizens,” he added. On this, Bugti agreed that he would soon summon a meeting on the matter at the Ministry of Interior and invite ex-MNA Rafiullah for consultations and the matter would be resolved properly. The committee unanimously passed “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.” Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, the mover of the bill, stated that the increasing trend of false accusations and malicious criminal prosecution has become an alarming issue these days. The bill aims to enhance the time period of punishment for such offenses by amending Section 182 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Schedule- II of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The committee unanimously passed “The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2023” with amendments. The proposed law makes DNA tests mandatory for rape victims. Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand, the move of the bill, said that the aim of the bill was to address the loopholes that allowed offenders to escape justice in rape cases.