Ombudsman office instructs different depts to return Rs1.8m to aggrieved persons

MULTAN - In a remarkable display of public service, Federal Ombudsman Multan Region’s Senior Investigation Officer Dr Zahid Malik has heard public complaints and instructed different institutions to return over Rs1.8 million to the aggrieved persons.

During his visit to Shujaabad to address grievances and complaints against the mismanagement of federal institutions, he set up court at office of the Town Municipal Corporation.

During this open court session, Dr Zahid Malik personally handled more than 20 cases, delivering on-the-spot resolutions for many. The senior officer also issued orders for the return of more than Rs18 lac to the public, covering various utility bills.

The beneficiaries included individuals dealing with federal institutions such as MEPCO, Sui Gas, Postal Life Insurance, NADRA, Pakistan Railways, Agricultural Development Bank, and Pakistan Baitul Mal.

Dr Malik underlined the importance of promptly addressing public complaints, urging these federal institutions to expedite the resolution process.

He expressed resolve of Federal Ombudsman’s office to ensuring the swift implementation of all decisions without any tolerance for delays.

Dr Malik extended an invitation to the public, encouraging them to submit their complaints on plain paper directly during these open court sessions. He reiterated that the ombudsman’s responsibility was to resolve public issues in accordance with established rules and regulations without any delay.

The visit of Dr Zahid Malik to Shujaabad not only provided relief to numerous individuals but also reinforced the institution’s dedication to serving the people and ensuring their concerns are addressed effectively, said an aggrieved person.

ACS INSPECTS NISHTAR HOSPITAL UPGRADATUON, REVAMPING WORKS

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to Nishtar Hospital here Wednesday to review the ongoing works of upgradation, revamping and renovation of different wards at a cost of Rs1,110 million.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan also accompanied him.

The ACS reviewed the ongoing development work and visited different wards of hospital and inspected the machinery and stores of each ward and got details of medical equipment and infrastructure.

He also inquired after the health of patients in different wards.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Nishtar Medical University Dr Rana Altaf and Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Rao briefied the ACS about various issues.

Speaking on this occasion, the ACS said that wards of Nishtar Hospital were being upgraded keeping in view all the needs in mind, adding that the hospital was a mega health facility of the region and the people of other provinces adjacent to South Punjab also got treatment facility from here. He said the caretaker chief minister Punjab is very keen in project of upgradation of the wards of Nishtar Hospital.