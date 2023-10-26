Pakistan not a banana republic, elections have to be held, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday said Pakistan was not a banana republic and elections must be held on time. Speaking to journalists after meeting PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reiterated the PPP’s demand for the announcement of the election date and schedule.

She expressed concerns over the lingering uncertainty regarding the election date and said, “The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the election date contradicts constitutional requirements. The election is a constitutional process, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting elections that are free, fair, and transparent, in line with the constitution,” she added.

Sherry remarked: “The delay of the election is fueling uncertainty and raising questions about the credibility of the ECP. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has consistently demanded an election date, yet the ECP appears unresponsive. While we await the election date, the deadline for voter registration and information updates has been extended till October 28, 2023. To avoid controversies, the ECP should immediately announce the election date, as we firmly believe that delaying the election equates to denying the people their right to vote.” She said it was regrettable that “we are pushing for an election when we should be addressing pressing public concerns such as inflation, electricity bills, and rising gas prices.”

“The formation of a newly elected government with a public and constitutional mandate is the only way forward,” Sherry added. The Senator said PPP firmly believes in the need for a level playing field across the country to prevent any pre-election controversies related to the fairness of the elections. “Pakistan is not a banana republic; democratic standards must be upheld, and the constitution must be adhered to,” she said expressing her concerns about the ECP’s silence following the announcement of an “election week,” Senator Sherry Rehman said, “In my four-time tenure as a member of parliament, I have never heard of an ‘election week.’ The date and schedule of elections are announced, not an ‘election week.’ Political forces should act responsibly and avoid any perception favoring election postponement .”