Saturday, October 28, 2023
Parvez Elahi to face anti-corruption court today

Parvez Elahi to face anti-corruption court today
Web Desk
1:07 PM | October 26, 2023
 Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi will be presented before an anti-corruption court on Thursday (today). 

He was brought to Lahore on Wednesday after judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain granted his transitory remand on the request of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). 

Parvez Elahi has been languishing in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He was not brought to the court for hearing of the ACE plea for transitory remand.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the ACE said the PTI leader would be questioned about illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. He was a nominated accused in the scam, he added.

He said the ACE would seek physical remand of the former chief minister.

