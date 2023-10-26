PCAA Fails to satisfy the employees

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the current situation faced by the employees of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in terms of salary revisions. PCAA has provided only a minimal 10% salary revision to its employees after three years, despite the challenging economic conditions faced by the country.
At a time when the cost of living is continuously rising and inflation rates are soaring, it is disheartening to learn that the dedicated employees of PCAA are not being adequately compensated for their hard work and commitment. These individuals play a vital role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of our aviation industry, and their contributions should be recognised and rewarded accordingly.
Furthermore, PCAA is one of the most beneficial organisations in Pakistan, which can help the country come out of its economic difficulties. However, these situations for an organisation can be a cause of corruption, which can destroy it completely.
I urge the authorities at PCAA to reevaluate their decision regarding salary revisions and take into account the hardships faced by their employees. It is essential to provide fair and reasonable increments that align with the current economic situation and ensure that employees are not burdened further during these challenging times.
AAMIR IBRAHIM,
Turbat.