PCAA Fails to satisfy the employees

October 26, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the current situation faced by the employees of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Au­thority (PCAA) in terms of salary revisions. PCAA has provided only a minimal 10% salary revision to its employees after three years, despite the challenging econom­ic conditions faced by the country.

At a time when the cost of living is continuously rising and inflation rates are soaring, it is disheart­ening to learn that the dedicat­ed employees of PCAA are not be­ing adequately compensated for their hard work and commitment. These individuals play a vital role in ensuring the safety and efficien­cy of our aviation industry, and their contributions should be rec­ognised and rewarded accordingly.

Furthermore, PCAA is one of the most beneficial organisations in Pakistan, which can help the country come out of its economic difficulties. However, these situa­tions for an organisation can be a cause of corruption, which can de­stroy it completely.

I urge the authorities at PCAA to reevaluate their decision regarding salary revisions and take into ac­count the hardships faced by their employees. It is essential to provide fair and reasonable increments that align with the current econom­ic situation and ensure that em­ployees are not burdened further during these challenging times.

AAMIR IBRAHIM,

Turbat.

