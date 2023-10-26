Petrol prices likely to be increased by Rs2.43 per litre

The petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to be increased by Rs2.43 per litre as the oil price in the international market are moving upward.

The prices of oil in the global market reached $90.72 per barrel that was being sold at $87.74 per barrel 15 days ago.

Conversely, the prices of diesel were going to be reduced by Rs5.65 following a decline the decrease in the diesel prices from $114.65 per barrel to $112.53 per barrel in the international market.

The ex-refinery cost of diesel has been decreased from Rs231.38 to Rs225.74