PFA stops production of five bakeries

LAHORE - The enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped the production of five well-known bakeries on quality parameters and violations of the labelling laws during different raids in the provincial metropolis. On the directions of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, food safety teams launched an inspection drive against bakeries in Lahore to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food. The teams thoroughly inspected the hygiene, food quality and safety standards during a daylong operation. Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority shut down the production units of five bakeries on Dil Muhammad Road, Defence Road, Raiwind Road, Multan Road and in the Kot Lakhpat area. He said that the authority has taken bread and burger bun samples for a screening test on the spot and taken action against the bakeries over found results not up to the mark. He said the raiding team witnessed the mandatory badge number on the label used for packaging was found to be missing besides wrong labelling.