Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFA stops production of five bakeries

PFA stops production of five bakeries
Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped the production of five well-known bakeries on quality parameters and violations of the labelling laws during different raids in the provincial metropolis. On the directions of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, food safety teams launched an inspection drive against bakeries in Lahore to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food. The teams thoroughly inspected the hygiene, food quality and safety standards during a daylong operation. Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority shut down the production units of five bakeries on Dil Muhammad Road, Defence Road, Raiwind Road, Multan Road and in the Kot Lakhpat area. He said that the authority has taken bread and burger bun samples for a screening test on the spot and taken action against the bakeries over found results not up to the mark. He said the raiding team witnessed the mandatory badge number on the label used for packaging was found to be missing besides wrong labelling.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023