PM meets security expert Ikram Sehgal

Defence analyst and security expert Ikram Sehgal called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday. Various matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in the country came under discussion.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had reviewed a meeting on supply of urea fertiliser for Rabi crop.

In the meeting, the prime minister instructed to ensure timely and uninterrupted supply of fertiliser to the farmers for the Rabi crop. Adequate and timely arrangement of fertilizer buffer stock should also be made. The district administration should keep a close watch on the prices of fertilisers.

The meeting was informed about the recent production and expected demand of fertilizer in the country. The meeting was also informed about the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee for uninterrupted supply of fertilizer.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned ministries to prepare and submit a comprehensive action plan for the uninterrupted supply of fertilizer for the Rabi crop.