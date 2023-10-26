Police arrest four drug peddlers

HYDERABAD-In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing and trafficking, Tando Jam Police have arrested two suspects and recovered illicit liquor from their possession on Wednesday.

SHO Tando Jam police station Inspector Muhammad Alam along his team under the supervision of DSP Tando jam Muhammad Yaqoob, acting on a tip-off, raided a liquor factory near Ali Muhammad Shah village and recovered 230 liters of illicit liquor. Four suspects managed to escape during the raid. In another raid, police arrested two drug suppliers, Azmat Shah and Ali Raza Shah, and seized 20 liters of illicit liquor.

Police have registered cases against the arrested and absconding suspects under Hudood ordinance. The action was taken on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh.