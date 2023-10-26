Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police, PSCA arrest snatcher gang in joint operation

Agencies
October 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In a significant collaborative effort, the Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) executed a successful joint operation against a notorious snatchers gang, apprehending 2 key members from Nolakha here on Wednesday. According to PSCA spokesman, during the meticulously planned police operation, Safe City cameras played a pivotal role in tracking down the suspects. The successful apprehension of the suspects resulted in the recovery of mobile phones, weapons, and cash. Following the arrest of suspects, a case has been registered in accordance with the law. The Lahore Police, in close partnership with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, have intensified its targeted efforts against dacoit gangs in the region.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023