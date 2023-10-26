Police, PSCA arrest snatcher gang in joint operation

LAHORE - In a significant collaborative effort, the Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) executed a successful joint operation against a notorious snatchers gang, apprehending 2 key members from Nolakha here on Wednesday. According to PSCA spokesman, during the meticulously planned police operation, Safe City cameras played a pivotal role in tracking down the suspects. The successful apprehension of the suspects resulted in the recovery of mobile phones, weapons, and cash. Following the arrest of suspects, a case has been registered in accordance with the law. The Lahore Police, in close partnership with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, have intensified its targeted efforts against dacoit gangs in the region.