Saturday, October 28, 2023
PPP plans elections rallies in Punjab, KP

Agencies
October 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised preparations for the upcoming general elections as the party is all set to hold rallies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to sources, the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to visit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as part of the party’s election preparations. The PPP leader will address party in both provinces aimed at demonstrating the PPP’s readiness to engage with its members and supporters. Bilawal Bhutto is set to embark on a five-day visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, beginning on November 15, say sources within PPP. During his visit, the former foreign minister will attend party conventions in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, South Waziristan, and Kohat. Bilawal will also hold important meetings with party officials in Peshawar, emphasizing the party’s determination to strategize and mobilize its resources effectively for the upcoming general elections. The PPP leader will also address rallies in Punjab and plan for his public gatherings would be finalised soon, sources say.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

