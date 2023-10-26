President asks medical universities to increase graduate numbers

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the medical universities to increase graduate numbers to fulfill the requirement of a large number of doctors and nurses in the country.

“To enhance accessibility to healthcare facilities for the general public, there is a need to increase the number of trained individuals in health sector”, the president said while presiding over the 6th session of the Senate of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad.

He also stressed for taking special measures to maintain the services of female doctors in the field of health adding that creating a friendly and harassment-free environment for women at their workplaces was very important.

The president also advised that the universities should enhance their performance in research fields besides hiring the services of the experts to obtaining research grants from abroad.

The session of the university’s senate was attended by Senator Samina Mumtaz, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tanveer Khalique of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and other members of Senate.

During the session, a briefing was given on the university’s performance and future development projects.

It was highlighted in the meeting that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University had increased number of admissions in various fields, including nursing.

The briefing also highlighted that the university has trained 429 specialists in various fields within a short period.

The university has secured significant international research grants in various fields. It has also shown remarkable performance in medical research.

The meeting was informed that in the future, the university planned to initiate new PhD programs and complete the construction of its first teaching block.