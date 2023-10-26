President says all political leaders should contest upcoming elections

CJP to take up elections case on Nov 2.

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi Wednesday emphasised that for the future of the country, free, fair and credible elections should be held in which all the political parties be given a level playing field to contest.

In an interview with a TV talk show, the president said different quarters were talking about ensuring level playing field to all the political parties in the country. He said the basic norm should be democracy and all the political leaders should be given equal opportunities to contest the upcoming elections.

To a question, the president maintained that he had condemned the 9th May incidents as he was always against such acts of destruction.

To another query, he said that the constitution provided that a president might continue in the office till election of his successor and as the electoral requirement could not be met in the absence of assemblies, leaving his office in a vacuum was not good for him.

In the parliamentary system, changes could take place to governments, he said adding, in the past, unconstitutional elements had derailed the democratic system in the country. The president expressed that despite difficult times, the country was moving on the path to democracy and there was a path to move forward.

To a question, the president said the people had confidence in the superior courts and appreciated incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa as a ‘highly respectable personality’, adding that the CJP had unified the court.

The nation had great expectations from Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said and expressed the optimism that the CJP would deliver. The president also reiterated that he had not sent a reference against Justice Isa, as he had received it from the office of former prime minister who also maintained that he was not willing to send it.

About holding elections in the country, the president said that the matter was subjudice before the courts that would decide the issue. To a query, he replied that on September 13, he had sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding of elections in the country and suggested to consult the superior judiciary over the issue.

He said that election law was changed under an amendment and signed by the acting president when he proceeded to Hajj. The president further said that the caretaker law minister and the relevant caretaker provincial ministers were of the opinion that the President had no mandate to give a date for holding the elections in the country after the amendment.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) will take up the case pertaining to the holding general elections within 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies for hearing on November 2. A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin ud Din Khan will hear the case.

In the last hearing, the court had sought replies from the Federation and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and others have filed petitions for holding of general elections in 90 days of the assemblies’ dissolution.